Car Seriously Injures Pedestrian, Hits Building in Hoboken: Sources
Car Seriously Injures Pedestrian, Hits Building in Hoboken: Sources

Published 34 minutes ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

    Car Seriously Injures Pedestrian, Hits Building in Hoboken: Sources
    A pedestrian was seriously hurt after a driver struck another car, drove up onto the sidewalk and eventually hit a building in Hoboken, law enforcement sources say.

    The vehicle apparently went out of control near 1st Street and Hudson Street around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, hitting another vehicle and striking several street street signs before crashing into a building.

    At some point during the incident, the vehicle hit a pedestrian, according to the sources.

    The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

    The driver is being held at the scene. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the incident or if anyone else was injured.

    The area around the crash was closed off to traffic after the incident.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

