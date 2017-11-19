At Least 1 Dead After Car Launches Into Building During Police Pursuit in NJ: Authorities, Witnesses - NBC New York
At Least 1 Dead After Car Launches Into Building During Police Pursuit in NJ: Authorities, Witnesses

    At Least 1 Dead After Car Launches Into Building During Police Pursuit in NJ: Authorities, Witnesses
    Matthew Ryan
    Firefighters descended on the scene, where a sedan was lodged upside-down in a building.

    What to Know

    • A car crashed into a building in Springfield, killing at least one person

    • Authorities say a police pursuit led up to the crash

    • It wasn't immediately known what sparked the pursuit or how many people were in the car

    A car crashed into a building in New Jersey during what authorities say was a police pursuit Sunday afternoon.

    At least one person was killed when the car struck the building near Springfield Avenue and Victory Road in Springfield.

    Photos posted to social media show what appears to be a white sedan lodged, upside-down, in a three-story building. Shattered glass and broken concrete litter the scene. 


    Authorities said the Union County Prosecutor's Office and Union police are investigating a police pursuit that ended in a fatal motor-vehicle collision.

    It wasn't immediately known who was killed or how many people were in the car that hit the building.

    Details about what may have sparked the pursuit weren't immediately available. 

    Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 44 minutes ago

