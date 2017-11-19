Firefighters descended on the scene, where a sedan was lodged upside-down in a building.

A car crashed into a building in New Jersey during what authorities say was a police pursuit Sunday afternoon.

At least one person was killed when the car struck the building near Springfield Avenue and Victory Road in Springfield.

Photos posted to social media show what appears to be a white sedan lodged, upside-down, in a three-story building. Shattered glass and broken concrete litter the scene.





Authorities said the Union County Prosecutor's Office and Union police are investigating a police pursuit that ended in a fatal motor-vehicle collision.

It wasn't immediately known who was killed or how many people were in the car that hit the building.

Details about what may have sparked the pursuit weren't immediately available.

