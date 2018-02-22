'He Was Screaming!' Man Crashes Into ER, Lights Self Ablaze

A man in his 20s crashed a car carrying several cans of gasoline into the emergency entrance of Middlesex Hospital in Middletown, Connecticut just before 10 a.m. Thursday and set himself on fire, according to officials.

A Connecticut law enforcement source told NBC Connecticut the driver who crashed into the hospital is Steven Elam.

The suspect was flown to Bridgeport Hospital, where he is in critical condition, according to officials.

The man's motives are unclear, according to local officials. As they investigate, emergency officials are evacuating homes in the vicinity of the man's residence.

Hospital officials said patients are safe, but the emergency department of Middlesex Hospital is closed and patients have been evacuated and moved to other areas of the hospital.

All outpatient services at the hospital in Middletown have been suspended until further notice. Anyone who needs to check on a loved one should call 860-358-6000.

MidState Medical Center, both campuses of The Hospital of Central Connecticut and Hartford Hospital are accepting patients who have been diverted.

Middletown Mayor Dan Drew said during a news conference that local officials believe this was an isolated incident, but other municipal, state and federal authorities have been called in to assist in clearing the vehicle and the man's home as a precaution.

Officials said the suspect is known to the Middletown Police Department and officers have set up a perimeter around the man's house. Among the law enforcement agencies that have responded is the bomb squad.

Mayor Drew said police are also securing other important buildings in town, including schools, but there is no reason to believe the buildings or people in them are in danger.

A neighbor who witnessed the crash reported seeing the man on fire and hearing screams for help.

"Just heard an explosion. I got up, looked out the back window and then I looked at the hospital and that's when I saw the car in there, and then I saw a guy come running out with -- he was on fire, screaming for mercy and he just kept screaming and screaming and some guys ran up to him, threw something on him, put him on the gurney," said Gary Mills, who lives right across the street from the hospital.

Another witness said the man appeared to be naked.

A hospital spokesperson said one person was in the car when it went down the one-way street and crashed into the entrance around 10 a.m.

Crescent Street is closed between Main Street and Main Street Extension. Residents of the area were told to shelter in place, but that order has been lifted.