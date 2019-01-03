Car Slams Into Furniture Store in Queens, 3 Hurt: Officials

What to Know A car crashed into a furniture store in Queens early Thursday, officials say

A silver Honda Accord crashed into Salco Furniture on Liberty Avenue, near 122nd Street, in Richmond Hill, injuring at least people

Police are looking into whether speed was a factor in the crash

A car slammed into a furniture store in Queens, injuring three people, officials say.

A silver Honda Accord rammed into Salco Furniture on Liberty Avenue, near 122nd Street, in Richmond Hill around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, according to a News 4 photographer at the scene. Three people inside the car were injured.

The driver, a 25-year-old woman, is in critical condition at an area hospital, police said. Two passengers, a 41-year-old man and 22-year-old woman, are expected to be OK.

Video shows FDNY officials on the scene and shows the store's metal gate damaged as well as broken windows.

Building inspectors are on the scene assessing the damage and police are looking into whether speed was a factor in the crash.