Car For Hire Crashes in Queens Intersection, Killing 1: NYPD

A speeding car for hire crashed with another vehicle in a Queens intersection, killing the driver of the other vehicle, police said.

No passengers were in the car, which had TLC license plates, when it crashed Saturday night, the NYPD said. It wasn't clear whether the car was a livery cab, taxi, Uber or another car service.

The 21-year-old driver was traveling at a high rate of speed on 80th Street in Ozone Park when it crashed into a Volkswagen Passat sedan at the intersection with Sutter Avenue, police said.

The Volkswagen then crashed into two parked cars.

It's not clear which car had the right of way.

The driver of the Volkswagen, Xylique Lovelace-Loney, 18, of Queens, suffered severe trauma and was pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital.

The driver of the car with TLC plates suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention.

No arrests have been made and the investigation was ongoing.