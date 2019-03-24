A man was shot by police after a wild scene outside a police precinct in Queens, the NYPD says. Ida Siegal reports.

A half-naked man crashed his car into a marked police cruiser outside a Queens NYPD precinct, then set both vehicles on fire, police said.

Police confronted the man, who chared at them with a knife, then two officers opened fire and shot him multiple times, said NYPD Chief of Patrol Rodney Harrison.

The suspect was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive, police said. He was shot several times in the torso and leg, Harrison said.

No police officers were injured, but two were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The man, who was naked from the waist down, drove his Jeep into a marked police car parked outside the 111th Precinct in Bayside at about 3 p.m., Harrison said.

He then poured a liquid accelerant on both the police car and his own and set his Jeep on fire, Harrison said.

When officers approached him, he charged them with a 12-inch kitchen knife, Harrison said. A photo of the knife, which was recovered from the scene, shows it was covered in blood, although police said no one at the precinct had been stabbed. The photo shows the knife was also pierced with a bullet hole.

After the man was shot, he fell into the fire, police said. Officers dragged him away from the flames.

In a tweet, police asked people to avoid the area near Northern Boulevard and 215th Street due to an investigation.

