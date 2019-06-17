A car fire turned a Manhattan street into what looked like a barbecue pit Monday morning, spewing thick black smoke into the air as firefighters battled intense flames, video posted to the Citizen app showed. (Published 10 minutes ago)

The fire, which consumed the car on West 57th Street not far from Columbus Circle, appeared to be out rather quickly. There was no immediate word on possible injuries or a potential cause.

The Citizen app footage showed dramatic flames appearing to leap at least 6 feet into the air. Traffic crept by timidly at one point, then firefighters arrived and doused the flames, leaving just a charred husk of a vehicle.