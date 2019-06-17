6-Foot Flames Leap From Car in Middle of Manhattan Street, Video Shows - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

6-Foot Flames Leap From Car in Middle of Manhattan Street, Video Shows

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Fire Devours Car in Middle of Manhattan Street

    A car fire turned a Manhattan street into what looked like a barbecue pit Monday morning, spewing thick black smoke into the air as firefighters battled intense flames, video posted to the Citizen app showed. (Published 10 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • Flames consumed a car in the middle of a Manhattan street Monday, creating a dramatic spectacle near Columbus Circle

    • Firefighters extinguished the flames on West 57th Street fairly quickly, Citizen app video showed; just a charred carcass of a car remained

    • There was no immediate word on possible injuries or a potential cause of the blaze

    A car fire turned a Manhattan street into what looked like a barbecue pit Monday morning, spewing thick black smoke into the air as firefighters battled intense flames, video posted to the Citizen app showed. 

    The fire, which consumed the car on West 57th Street not far from Columbus Circle, appeared to be out rather quickly. There was no immediate word on possible injuries or a potential cause. 

    The Citizen app footage showed dramatic flames appearing to leap at least 6 feet into the air. Traffic crept by timidly at one point, then firefighters arrived and doused the flames, leaving just a charred husk of a vehicle.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us