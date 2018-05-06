Three people were seriously injured after an out-of-control car barreled into a popular restaurant in Westchester County filled with people eating dinner. Ida Siegal reports. (Published 51 minutes ago)

Three people were seriously injured after an out-of-control car barreled into a popular restaurant in Westchester County filled with people eating dinner, officials say.

Diners at Enzo’s restaurant on Mamaroneck Avenue were surprised when the car came screaming through the wall around 7:45 Sunday night. Three people were critically injured and several others were hurt, according to officials. It wasn’t immediately clear how many customers were inside the Mamaroneck restaurant at the time.

Surveillance video shows the beginning of this bizarre accident. A white car is sitting at the light when suddenly a red sedan parked outside the restaurant backs up into it and then whips backward seemingly out of control. It ultimately did a 360 before landing inside the restaurant.

Ethan De La Rosa was sitting there eating when the car suddenly just missed him.

“All of a sudden a car came inside in reverse and I was just shocked," he said. “I have adrenaline running through me. It’s crazy to think how my life could have ended right there.”



Police say the driver remained at the scene and was being questioned by authorities. The investigation is ongoing.