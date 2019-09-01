Car Crashes Into Westchester Video Game Store; Several Hurt - NBC New York
Car Crashes Into Westchester Video Game Store; Several Hurt

By Ida Siegal

Published 6 minutes ago

    An SUV drove into a Game Stop in Pelham Manor on Sunday.

    An out-of-control car drove into a GameStop store in Westchester County on Sunday afternoon, injuring several workers and customers inside, officials and witnesses said. 

    The blue SUV crashed through the front window and drove into the store on Pelham Parkway, coming to a stop near shelves of cartoonish games. 

    Two workers and a couple of guests were taken to emergency rooms, the company said. 

    One woman was pinned against the wall and had cuts to her face and hands, a witness said. A good Samaritan helped free her. 

    Children were in the store, but didn't appear to be among the injured, witnesses said. 

    It's not clear why the SUV lost control. Witnesses said she had been parked outside and asked to move her car, but instead of driving away she drove into the store. 

