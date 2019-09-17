Car Crashes Into Trump Building in New Rochelle: Police - NBC New York
Car Crashes Into Trump Building in New Rochelle: Police

By Michael George

Published 16 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    What to Know

    • A car smashed into the lobby of a Trump building in New Rochelle, police said

    • The Mercedes plowed into the lobby of the 40-story Trump Plaza on Huguenot Street just before 9 p.m. Tuesday

    • Police said that one person was injured in the crash, and they do not believe it was intentional or terror-related

    A car smashed into the lobby of a Trump building in New Rochelle, police said.

    The Mercedes plowed into the lobby of the 40-story Trump Plaza on Huguenot Street just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

    The posh lobby is directly across from Lecount Place, where police believe the car was coming from it smashed into the building.

    Police said that the driver injured in the crash was being questioned by police. Authorities do not believe it was intentional or terror-related. Two other pedestrians in the lobby of the luxury building were also hurt, but none of the injuries appear to be serious.

    The person involved in the crash was being treated and is expected to recover.

