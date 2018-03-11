Car Crashes Into Pizza Shop, Hurting Employee: Police

A driver accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake, struck a car and then drove into a pizzeria Sunday on Long Island, police said.

The car drove over the foot of an employee at the pizza shop in West Babylon, causing some injuries, police said Two customers were also taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The 66-year-old driver was going east on Herzel Boulevard when she accidentally stepped on the gas, Suffolk County police said. Her Mercury Grand Marquis first hit a car at the intersection of Little East Neck Road, then crashed into Giovanni's Pizza, police said.

Neither driver was injured.