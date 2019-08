A car slammed into a post office in Brooklyn on Saturday afternoon, injuring one person, officials said.

The FDNY said one person was taken to Kings County Hospital with minor injuries.

Video showed a dark blue car crashed into a post office on Church Avenue in East Flatbush. The post office was closed and metal gates were pulled down over the windows.

The Department of Buildings had inspectors on the scene to determine whether the structure was stable, spokesman Andrew Rudansky said.