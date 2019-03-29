Car Plows Through McDonald's in Brooklyn - NBC New York
Car Plows Through McDonald's in Brooklyn

Published 58 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • One person was taken to a hospital after a car suddenly smashed through a McDonald's in Brooklyn Friday morning

    • Video posted to the Citizen app shows a major emergency response at the scene on Rockaway Parkway in Canarsie after 8 a.m.

    • A cause of the accident is under investigation

    A car plowed into a McDonald's in Brooklyn early Friday, crashing right through the glass and ending up halfway inside the restaurant. 

    Fire officials say the driver was taken to a hospital, but that person's condition wasn't clear. No one else was hurt. 

    Video posted to the Citizen app shows a major emergency response at the scene on Rockaway Parkway in Canarsie after 8 a.m. 

    A cause of the accident is under investigation.

