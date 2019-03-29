Car Plows Through McDonald's in Brooklyn

Video posted to the Citizen app shows a major emergency response at the scene. (Published 2 hours ago)

What to Know One person was taken to a hospital after a car suddenly smashed through a McDonald's in Brooklyn Friday morning

Video posted to the Citizen app shows a major emergency response at the scene on Rockaway Parkway in Canarsie after 8 a.m.

A cause of the accident is under investigation

A car plowed into a McDonald's in Brooklyn early Friday, crashing right through the glass and ending up halfway inside the restaurant.

Fire officials say the driver was taken to a hospital, but that person's condition wasn't clear. No one else was hurt.

