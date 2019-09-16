Driver Crashes Into Funeral Home in Brooklyn, Flees Scene: Police - NBC New York
Driver Crashes Into Funeral Home in Brooklyn, Flees Scene: Police

Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 58 minutes ago

    Driver Crashes Into Funeral Home in Brooklyn, Flees Scene: Police
    A driver crashed into a funeral home in Brooklyn and fled the scene early Monday, authorities say. 

    Police say the driver hit some trees, then careened into a canopy at Sabatino Funeral Home on Avenue U shortly before 3 a.m.

    The driver then fled the scene. No injuries were reported. 

    No other details were immediately available. 

