What to Know A driver crashed into a funeral home in Brooklyn and fled the scene early Monday, authorities say

It happened at Sabatino Funeral Home on Avenue U shortly before 3 a.m.

The driver fled the scene after the crash; no injuries were reported

A driver crashed into a funeral home in Brooklyn and fled the scene early Monday, authorities say.

Police say the driver hit some trees, then careened into a canopy at Sabatino Funeral Home on Avenue U shortly before 3 a.m.

The driver then fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

No other details were immediately available.

