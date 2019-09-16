What to Know
A driver crashed into a funeral home in Brooklyn and fled the scene early Monday, authorities say.
Police say the driver hit some trees, then careened into a canopy at Sabatino Funeral Home on Avenue U shortly before 3 a.m.
The driver then fled the scene. No injuries were reported.
No other details were immediately available.