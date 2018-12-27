Flaming Vehicle Found Perched Atop Stone Wall in Connecticut

One person was hurt in a wild crash that sent a car fully engulfed in flames flying onto a stone wall in Connecticut early Thursday, authorities say.

Westport firefighters got a call about the crash on Wilton Road shortly after 3 a.m. First responders found the flaming vehicle perched on the wall.

According to fire officials, the driver, who was the only person in the car, had gotten out of the car after the crash.

That person suffered injuries but fire officials did not reveal the extent of those injuries. It's not clear what caused the crash or what made the car turn into a fireball.