What to Know Two people died and seven others were injured after a fiery, chain-reaction crash on the Nassau Expressway near JFK Airport

At least five cars were involved in the wreck and one of those vehicles was completely engulfed in flames

A man and a woman from Brooklyn have both been arrested on a DWI charge; the woman faces other charges as well

A 25-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man from Brooklyn have both been charged with DWI in the fiery chain-reaction crash near John F. Kennedy Airport that killed two people and injured seven others Wednesday, officials say.

The woman, Zakiyyah Steward, also faces charges of driving while impaired and possession of marijuana. She was one of the seven hurt but was not seriously injured. The man, Rahmel Watkins, remains hospitalized for his injuries.

The identities of the two people killed in the multi-car wreck on the Nassau Expressway near Burnside Avenue in Inwood around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday have not been released. A community source tells News 4 they were a newly engaged couple who will be laid to rest after a funeral Thursday.

Details on the other injured victims weren't available.



Cops responding to the scene found at least one car completely engulfed in flames, and those victims' bodies remained trapped in the charred wreckage for hours as authorities investigated.

It wasn't clear if either Steward or Watkins had retained an attorney.