The scene of the building collapse in Brooklyn.

A car crashed into a building that then collapsed into a pile of rubble in Brooklyn late Monday, injuring at least one person, officials say.

More than 100 firefighters rushed to the building collapse on Avenue P, near East Fifth Street, in Midwood at around 11:30 p.m, according to the FDNY.

Fire officials say one person, the 20-year-old driver of the car that crashed into the building, was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries that include bumps and bruises.

Officials say the driver tried to flee the area after the crash, but was quickly caught. Charges are pending against him.

No other injuries to residents or bystanders were reported. A now-closed business was on the first floor with apartments on the second floor, but nobody was home.

Photos on social media show the building completely crumpled.

News 4 has reached out to the Department of Buildings for comment.