The scene of the building collapse in Brooklyn.

What to Know At least one person was hurt after a car crashed into a building in Brooklyn that then collapsed, officials say

More than 100 firefighters rushed to the the building collapse on Avenue P, near East Fifth Street, in Midwood at around 11:30 p.m Monday

Fire officials say one person was taken to an area hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening

A car crashed into a building that then collapsed into a pile of rubble in Brooklyn late Monday, injuring at least one person, officials say.

More than 100 firefighters rushed to the the building collapse on Avenue P, near East Fifth Street, in Midwood at around 11:30 p.m, according to the FDNY.

Fire officials say one person was taken to an area hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. The FDNY is on scene continuing to search the structure.

Photos on social media show the building completely crumpled.