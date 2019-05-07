Brooklyn Building Collapses After Car Crashes Into it, at Least 1 Hurt: Officials - NBC New York
Brooklyn Building Collapses After Car Crashes Into it, at Least 1 Hurt: Officials

Officials say one person was taken to an area hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening

By Benjamin Carroll

Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    @kolhaolam/Twitter
    The scene of the building collapse in Brooklyn.

    What to Know

    • At least one person was hurt after a car crashed into a building in Brooklyn that then collapsed, officials say

    • More than 100 firefighters rushed to the the building collapse on Avenue P, near East Fifth Street, in Midwood at around 11:30 p.m Monday

    • Fire officials say one person was taken to an area hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening

    A car crashed into a building that then collapsed into a pile of rubble in Brooklyn late Monday, injuring at least one person, officials say. 

    More than 100 firefighters rushed to the the building collapse on Avenue P, near East Fifth Street, in Midwood at around 11:30 p.m, according to the FDNY. 

    Fire officials say one person was taken to an area hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. The FDNY is on scene continuing to search the structure.

    Photos on social media show the building completely crumpled. 

