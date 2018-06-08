What to Know A 15-year-old girl driving a stolen car with nine other people inside crashed on Long Island Friday; at least three people died

Seven people -- an infant and six teenagers -- were injured in the rollover crash but all are expected to survive

The accident occurred on the southbound lanes, near Exit M9 - Merrick Road, police say

At least three people died when a 15-year-old girl driving a stolen car crashed on a Long Island parkway, authorities said Friday.

New York State Police say all three people who died were ejected from the vehicle after the single-car crash on the Meadowbrook State Parkway, an accident that flipped the car over and off the highway. It landed in thick brush.

Ten people were in the car at the time; police say the vehicle didn't have enough restraints for all of them. The seven who weren't killed -- an infant and five teenagers -- were hurt, but all are expected to survive.

The accident occurred on the southbound lanes, near Exit M9 - Merrick Road, police say. The car was stolen out of Roosevelt.

Authorities didn't release information on the three fatalities. Additional information is expected later Friday.



