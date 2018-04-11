Car Barrels Into Auto Body Repair Shop on Long Island: Police - NBC New York
Car Barrels Into Auto Body Repair Shop on Long Island: Police

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    This car needed a repair so badly it couldn’t wait any longer.

    Police say a woman driving a 2016 Acura TLX barreled into an auto body shop on Long Island.

    Suffolk County police say the woman was driving southbound on Medford Avenue in Patchogue when she lost control and crashed into BIG n’ Littles Auto Body Inc. on Potter Avenue just before 2 Wednesday morning.

    The woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital to be treated, police said.

    A building inspector will investigate the structural damage to the auto body shop.

