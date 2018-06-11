130 Vehicles Go Up for Auction on Long Island This Weekend - NBC New York
130 Vehicles Go Up for Auction on Long Island This Weekend

Published 34 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • The auction will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday regardless of the weather

    • Vehicle previews are open Thursday and Friday at the impound lot on 100 Old Country Road from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

    • Bidders must pre-register for the auction at the impound lot either during preview hours or on the day of the auction; bring proper ID

    Anyone looking to buy a car?

    The Suffolk County Police Department is putting up 130 vehicles, including SUVs, cars, motorcycles, vans and pickup trucks, in its Westhampton impound yard on Saturday. 

    The auction starts at 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine. Anyone interested can preview the lots available for sale Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the impound yard on 100 Old Country Road. 

    Bidders must pre-register for the auction at the impound lot either during preview hours or on the day of the auction -- and proper identification is required to do so, the police department says. If you want to register as a business, a state certificate is required.

    For more information on the auction and a full listing of vehicles, click here

