What to Know The auction will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday regardless of the weather

Vehicle previews are open Thursday and Friday at the impound lot on 100 Old Country Road from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bidders must pre-register for the auction at the impound lot either during preview hours or on the day of the auction; bring proper ID

Anyone looking to buy a car?

The Suffolk County Police Department is putting up 130 vehicles, including SUVs, cars, motorcycles, vans and pickup trucks, in its Westhampton impound yard on Saturday.

The auction starts at 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine. Anyone interested can preview the lots available for sale Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the impound yard on 100 Old Country Road.

Bidders must pre-register for the auction at the impound lot either during preview hours or on the day of the auction -- and proper identification is required to do so, the police department says. If you want to register as a business, a state certificate is required.

For more information on the auction and a full listing of vehicles, click here.

