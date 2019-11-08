Wind-Fueled Fire Rages at Woodworking Business in Brooklyn: FDNY - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Wind-Fueled Fire Rages at Woodworking Business in Brooklyn: FDNY

By Marc Santia

Published 33 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Fire Breaks Out at Candy Warehouse in Greenpoint

    Marc Santia reports. (Published 39 minutes ago)

    Dozens of firefighters worked early Friday morning to stop the spread of wind-whipped flames at a woodworking business in Brooklyn.

    The FDNY warned residents near Van Dam Street and Nassau Avenue to avoid smoke and close their windows as fire officials attempt to keep the flames at 67 Van Dam under control. 

    Officials say no injures have been reported and no evacuations were ordered.

    Due to sagging roof condition, firefights had to get out of the building and operate from the outside. Officials used a drone with infrared imaging to identify hot spots, according to FDNY Assistant Chief Wayne Cartwright.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    News 4

    It wasn't immediately clear what started the fire.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us