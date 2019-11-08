Fire Breaks Out at Candy Warehouse in Greenpoint

Dozens of firefighters worked early Friday morning to stop the spread of wind-whipped flames at a woodworking business in Brooklyn.

The FDNY warned residents near Van Dam Street and Nassau Avenue to avoid smoke and close their windows as fire officials attempt to keep the flames at 67 Van Dam under control.

Officials say no injures have been reported and no evacuations were ordered.

Due to sagging roof condition, firefights had to get out of the building and operate from the outside. Officials used a drone with infrared imaging to identify hot spots, according to FDNY Assistant Chief Wayne Cartwright.

It wasn't immediately clear what started the fire.