Authorities say Sean Figaro is accused of setting fire to a home in Canarsie.

Fire marshals have arrested a Brooklyn man accused of setting fire to a house that trapped 16 people inside after he allegedly had an argument with some people inside, the FDNY says.

Sean Figaro, 37, is facing 16 counts of attempted murder, along with arson and reckless endangerment charges, in the May 28 fire at 622 E. 80th St. in Canarsie, according to Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro.

Figaro had lived at the home for years before moving out recently amid a dispute with residents of the home, authorities said. The family living at the home told News 4 he's had a longstanding grudge with others living there, and that he once set their car on fire three years ago.

"Troubled man, he make problem all the time," a victim who didn't want to be identified told News 4.

Surveillance video released Thursday shows a man believed to be Figaro filling up a container with gasoline, and later running from the house as a fireball suddenly flares up.

When firefighters arrived at the three-story house just after 2 a.m. Monday, flames were shooting from the first floor, and there were items blocking the people inside to escape through the front door entrance, the FDNY said.

Firefighters were able to get the 16 people out from the back of the building, and had the blaze under control by 3 a.m.

Fire marshals determined a flammable substance was used as an accelerant.

“Setting a fire at the entrance of home, in the dead of night, trapping 16 people, is a heinous act which could have easily resulted in a major loss of life if not for the rapid response and outstanding efforts of our Fire and EMS personnel,” said Nigro.

It wasn't immediately clear if Figaro had an attorney who could comment on the charges.