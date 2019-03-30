Canadian Man Tries to Hit Long Island Patrol Cars Twice: Police - NBC New York
Canadian Man Tries to Hit Long Island Patrol Cars Twice: Police

Published 34 minutes ago

    A Canadian driver twice tried to strike patrol cars as he was fleeing arrest on Long Island, police said. 

    Min Qiao Lin, 39, of Scarborough, Ontario, was charged with attempted assault, criminal mischief and unlawful fleeing, among other charges, Nassau County police said. 

    Lin was using the shoulder of the Long Island Expressway as a lane of traffic in Plainview on Thursday morning when police tried to pull him over, officers said. 

    Instead, he refused to pull over and intentionally struck a patrol vehicle that was pursuing him, police said.

    He turned onto the Northern State Parkway and again swerved into a police car, officers said. That's when he lost control, struck a barrier and his Audi Q7 flipped. 

    Lin and a passenger were taken to a hospital for treatment. 

    It wasn't clear whether Lin had an attorney.

