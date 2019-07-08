A second arrest was made in a robbery connected to the kidnapping and murder of a Camden city councilman's grandson.

Jalen Carr, 22, of Sicklerville, New Jersey, was arrested in Camden on Friday and charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Carr is the second suspect in a robbery that occurred last Monday on the 200 block of Kaighn Avenue in Camden, investigators said. The first robbery suspect, Brandon Beverly, was arrested last week and later charged with kidnapping and killing 20-year-old Curtis Jenkins III, the grandson of Camden City Council President Curtis Jenkins Sr.

Beverly and a woman allegedly placed a food order to lure Jenkins III to the 2700 block of North Congress Road on the night of June 30. As he was making the delivery, police said, a group of men attacked him, forced him into a van and used a stolen cellphone to call Jenkins III's family and demand 10 to 15 pounds of marijuana as a ransom payment.

Beverly later allegedly shot Jenkins III and left him in the garage of an abandoned home on the 1100 block of Liberty Street in Camden. Police found the victim's body wrapped in a sheet in the garage. A medical examiner determined he died from asphyxia and his death was ruled a homicide.

The cellphone used to call Jenkins III's family was allegedly stolen by Beverly and Carr in the armed robbery on Kaighn Avenue, according to a criminal complaint.

Police shared a still image of the robbery suspect on social media. A source later contacted police and identified Carr as the suspect, according to the affidavit. Detectives contacted Carr who allegedly said he wanted to turn himself in. When Carr didn't show up after arrangements were made, he was arrested on Friday, police said.

Carr was remanded to the Camden County Correctional facility pending a detention hearing.