14,000 Fight California Fires, Some From Prisons or Overseas

Firefighters said for the first time they have made good progress battling California's largest-ever wildfire but didn't expect to have it fully under control until September. The blaze north of San Francisco has grown to the size of Los Angeles since it started two weeks ago, fueled by dry vegetation, high winds and rugged terrain that made it too dangerous for firefighters to directly attack the flames now spanning 470 square miles. Crews, including inmates and firefighters from overseas, have managed to cut lines around half the fire to contain the flames, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said. The blaze about 100 miles north of San Francisco around the resort region of Clear Lake has destroyed 116 homes and injured two firefighters. Those lines have kept the southern edge of the fire from spreading into residential areas on the east side of the lake. But Cal Fire said the flames are out of control to the north, roaring into remote and unpopulated areas of thick forests and deep ravines as firefighters contend with record-setting temperatures.

Court Upholds Ex-Stanford Swimmer's Sex Assault Conviction

An appeals court rejected a former Stanford University swimmer's bid for a new trial and upheld his sexual assault and attempted rape convictions. The three-judge panel of the 6th District Court of Appeal in San Jose ruled there was "substantial evidence" that Brock Turner received a fair trial. In 2016, a jury convicted Turner of sexually assaulting an intoxicated and unconscious woman outside an on-campus fraternity party. The case got national attention after the victim's powerful statement, which she read in court before Turner was sentenced, was shared widely online. Judge Aaron Persky rejected a prosecutor's demand for a lengthy prison term and instead sentenced Turner to six months in jail. He was released from jail in September 2016 after serving three months.

Choosing to Induce Labor at 39 Weeks Reduces Risk of C-Sections, Study Shows

Inducing healthy first-time mothers at 39-weeks pregnant instead of waiting for them to go into labor does not raise the risk of a cesarean delivery, according to a new study. In fact, it lowers it. The results of the study overturn the longtime view that inducing labor raises the risk for a C-section, and prompted two leading OB-GYN doctor groups to say it's now reasonable to offer women like those in the study that option. As NBC News reports, the notion that inductions can lead to C-sections was based on past data comparing a woman who goes into labor spontaneously with a woman who is induced at the same point in her pregnancy — which could be before the 39th week, if complications developed, or when the woman was overdue and had gone past 40 weeks. For the new study, more than 6,100 women at 41 hospitals were randomly placed in two groups: one had labor induced at 39 weeks; the other waited for labor to start on its own and were induced only if a problem developed or they hadn't delivered by 42 weeks.

Invasive Tick Found for the First Time in NYC

An invasive tick species native to Asia that's been spreading across the eastern United States has been found for the first time in New York City. The city health department announced the longhorned tick has been spotted in the borough of Staten Island. The tick is known for transmitting disease to livestock and wild animals. It has not been linked to human diseases in the United States but it's been known to spread a potentially deadly virus to humans in Asia. The first longhorned tick in the United States was found last summer in New Jersey. Since then the ticks have been spotted in suburban New York and in states including Arkansas, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

Brad Pitt Fires Back at Angelina Jolie in New Court Filing

Brad Pitt said in court documents he has given estranged wife Angelina Jolie more than $1 million and lent her another $8 million since their separation two years ago, countering her assertion from a day earlier saying he has paid "no meaningful child support." Pitt's attorneys said in the two-page document he "adamantly disputes the contention that he has not paid significant child support." The document added that he loaned Jolie Pitt $8 million to buy her current home, and has paid over $1.3 million in bills for the benefit of Jolie Pitt and their six children. Jolie Pitt's attorneys said in their own court filing Pitt has failed to live up to their informal financial arrangements and she'll seek a court order to get retroactive payments from him. Pitt's attorneys said in documents they filed for him that Jolie Pitt's lawyers have made no mention that she had any problems with the amounts he has given her for the children. It's not clear what child-support arrangements the couple has in place during the divorce process.

“Superman” Actress’ Death Ruled a Suicide

"Superman" actress Margot Kidder's death has been ruled a suicide, and her daughter said it's a relief to finally have the truth out. Kidder, who played Lois Lane opposite Christopher Reeve's Superman in her most famous role, was found by a friend in her Montana home on May 13. At the time, Kidder's manager, Camilla Fluxman Pines, said Kidder died peacefully in her sleep. A statement released by Park County coroner Richard Wood said the 69-year-old Kidder "died as a result of a self-inflicted drug and alcohol overdose" and that no further details would be released. Kidder's death is one of several high-profile suicides this year that include celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain and fashion designer Kate Spade. Kidder struggled with mental illness for much of her life, and it was made worse by a 1990 car accident that left her in debt and led to her using a wheelchair for almost two years.