Dead in Cars and Homes: Northern California Fire Toll at 42

Authorities reported 13 more fatalities from a blaze in Northern California that destroyed a town, bringing the total death toll so far to 42 and making it the deadliest wildfire in recorded state history. The dead have been found in burned-out cars, in the smoldering ruins of their homes, or next to their vehicles, apparently overcome by smoke and flames before they could jump in behind the wheel and escape. In some cases, there were only charred fragments of bone, so small that coroner’s investigators used a wire basket to sift and sort them. The search for bodies was continuing. Hundreds of people were unaccounted for by the sheriff’s reckoning, four days after the so-called Camp Fire swept over Paradise, a town of 27,000, with flames so fierce that authorities brought in a mobile DNA lab and forensic anthropologists to help identify the dead.

Amazon Chooses NYC, Northern Va. for HQ2, Report Says

Retail giant Amazon has selected New York City and Northern Virginia as its second and third headquarters, The Wall Street Journal reports. The announcement is expected as soon as Tuesday, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The report said Amazon is dividing the headquarters evenly between Long Island City in Queens, and the Crystal City section of Arlington County, across the Potomac from Washington. In addition to the two winning cities, other places may also receive "major sites," the newspaper reported. Amazon said it has no comment when CNBC contacted the company about the Journal report. The New York Times reported this month that Long Island City was going to receive $180 million in new spending to boost infrastructure in preparation for the Amazon headquarters.

New Exercise Guidelines: Move More, Sit Less, Start Younger

Move more, sit less and get kids active as young as age 3, say new federal guidelines that stress that any amount and any type of exercise helps health. The advice is the first update since the government's physical activity guidelines came out a decade ago. Since then, the list of benefits of exercise has grown, and there's more evidence to back things that were of unknown value before, such as short, high-intense workouts and taking the stairs instead of an elevator. "Doing something is better than doing nothing, and doing more is better than doing something," said Dr. Donald Lloyd-Jones, a preventive medicine expert at Northwestern University in Chicago. Only 20 percent of Americans get enough exercise now, and the childhood obesity problem has prompted the push to aim younger to prevent poor health later in life.

Big Studies Give Mixed News on Fish Oil, Vitamin D

Taking fish oil or vitamin D? Big studies give long-awaited answers on who does and does not benefit from these popular nutrients. Fish oil taken by healthy people, at a dose found in many supplements, showed no clear ability to lower heart or cancer risks. Same for vitamin D. But higher amounts of a purified, prescription fish oil slashed heart problems and heart-related deaths among people with high triglycerides, a type of fat in the blood, and other risks for heart disease. Doctors cheered the results and said they could suggest a new treatment option for hundreds of thousands of patients like these. Up to 10 percent of U.S. adults take fish oil. Even more take vitamin D, despite no major studies to support the many health claims made for it.

Marvel of a Man: Stars React to Passing of Stan Lee

Stan Lee, the creative dynamo who revolutionized the comic book and helped make billions for Hollywood by introducing human frailties in Marvel superheroes such as Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four and the Incredible Hulk, has died. He was 95. Lee was declared dead at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to Kirk Schenck, an attorney for Lee's daughter, J.C. Lee. As the top writer at Marvel Comics and later as its publisher, Lee was widely considered the architect of the contemporary comic book. He revived the industry in the 1960s by offering the costumes and action craved by younger readers while insisting on sophisticated plots, college-level dialogue, satire, science fiction, even philosophy. News of Lee's passing hit fans hard as many took to social media to express their condolences at the loss of a living legend. "Original and genius are two very overused words in the world today, but Stan was both. Add irrepressible and irreplaceable, and you begin to describe the man. We have all lost a true superhero. We will greatly miss our friendly neighborhood Stan Lee." — Sony Pictures' Motion Picture Group chairman Tom Rothman, in a statement.

Woody and the Gang Are Back: See the Teaser for 'Toy Story 4'

At long last, the first trailer for Disney/Pixar's "Toy Story 4" has arrived. For the fourth installment in the franchise, the studio says, "Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that's Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called 'Forky' to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy." The dreamy teaser trailer features everyone's favorite toys floating through the air, set to Joni Mitchell's "Both Sides Now." Midway through it, a frightened Forky screams, "I don't belong here!" The makeshift toy's panicked response sets off a chain reaction, sending the other toys spinning--literally. It also leads some of the older toys to utter their catchphrases from past films, like Woody's "There's a snake in my boot!" and Buzz Lightyear's "To infinity and beyond!"