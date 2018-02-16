A serial bank robber is wanted in a string of bank robberies in Brooklyn this year. Marc Santia reports.

One man with a signature mode of transportation is responsible for nearly half of the 19 bank robberies in New York City this year, authorities said.

Spanning from Jan. 2 to Valentine's Day, the man has committed seven bank robberies, and in each case took a cab to the bank he would soon rob, according to the NYPD.

The man always claimed to be armed, and has been seen in the company of a mystery woman who the police are calling a person of interest.

"Due to his claims of having a gun I would consider him armed and dangerous," Lieutenant Anthony Caroselli.

The unidentified man cloaked himself in a hood or hat during each of the robberies to disguise his appearance, authorities said.

"We're looking hard for this guy," said Caroselli. "He’s gonna get caught. Yes, with the public’s help, he’s gonna get caught."

The robber is still at large. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.