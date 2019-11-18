What to Know A cab driver accused of stabbing a man in the Bronx last month says he was actually the victim

A cab driver accused of stabbing a man in the Bronx last month plans to turn himself in on Monday after seeing himself on the news − but he claims he was actually the victim of a robbery.

Fernando Mateo, the head of the taxi drivers federation, spoke to reports on Sunday on behalf of Sandy de Jesus Rodriguez, saying the cabbie was confronting a woman who left his cab on Oct. 13 without paying and stole cash from him.

Rodriguez admitted that he was the man seen on video, released by the NYPD, waving a small knife at a 21-year-old man at 2333 Webster Avenue.

"The guy came towards him and he pulled out a pocket knife that he uses to eat his oranges and apples in the car. He used the knife to try to keep the guy away from him because he was afraid the guy was going to beat him up," Mateo said.

It's unclear whether the alleged stabbing victim is connected to the woman.

The cab driver said he didn't stab the man in the torso as police had said. Rodriguez didn't even know he was wanted by police until he saw himself on the news, according to Mateo.

Rodriguez is expected to turn himself in to police custody Monday morning.