NYC CVS Worker Stabs Alleged Robber During Scuffle: Police

By Ken Buffa

Published 2 hours ago

    Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, File
    A CVS (file photo.)

    An employee at an Upper East Side CVS stabbed an 18-year-old man who police said tried to rob the convenience store.

    The man went into the CVS on East 68th Street and Third Avenue around noon, according to police.

    When the man said he tried to rob the store, the 52-year-old clerk began to scuffle, and the employee stabbed him at least once in the belly.

    After he was stabbed, the 18-year-old ran to a nearby synagogue, where he is being treated for his injuries.

    Both the alleged robber and store clerk were arrested after the fracas, according to police.

    News 4 has reached out to CVS seeking comment. 

