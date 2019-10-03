What to Know The Westport Fire Department unveiled a pink fire engine in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Pink engine will be visible throughout the month of October as it moves to each fire station to show support for breast cancer awareness

The firefighter spearheading the campaign is married to a breast cancer survivor

A Connecticut town’s fire department is going pink!

The Westport Fire Department unveiled a pink fire engine in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The pink engine will be visible throughout the town for the month of October as it moves to each fire station to show support for the national campaign to raise breast cancer awareness, according to the fire department.

Westport firefighters will be wearing pink ribbon t-shirts, which they are also selling at events and online to raise money for Young Survival Coalition – an organization that “addresses the unique needs, amplifies the voice and improves the quality of life of young adults affected by breast cancer, locally, nationally and internationally,” according to its website.

“We can all make a difference and the Westport Fire Department will continue to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month as it touches many of us, Chief Robert Yost said, adding that the firefighter spearheading the project is married to a breast cancer survivor.

“I want to thank Westport Firefighter Robert Lenois,” Yost said. “His wife is a breast cancer survivor and in honor of all the women battling breast cancer, she will be participating in YSC Tour de Pink, a three-day, 200 mile bike ride for breast cancer.”

Lenois added: “I am married to a breast cancer survivor who was diagnosed with Stage 2 cancer at 32 years old. This organization has been a life changer for our family. No woman should ever face breast cancer alone.”

After skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed in women in the United States, according to the Mayo Clinic. Breast cancer can occur in both men and women, but it's far more common in women.

The CDC estimates that while most breast cancers are found in women who are 50 years old or older, about 11 percent of all new cases of breast cancer in the country are found in women younger than 45 years of age.