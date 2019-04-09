Fisher-Price and the Consumer Product Safety Commission were warning parents not to allow babies to sleep in the Rock n' Play products after the child has the ability to roll over.

Ten infants have died after rolling over in a Fisher-Price Rock n' Play sleeper while unrestrained, according to a federal safety commission — and the commission is now investigating "other deaths" that may be linked to the device.

On Tuesday, the commission said it was "investigating other deaths that have occurred in the Rock 'n Play."

"CPSC has requirements it must follow for any decisions concerning recalls," it said in a statement. "If the evidence shows the need for a recall, we will take that step."

The Rock 'n Play bassinets have been lauded online in chat forums as a godsend for sleep-deprived parents of infants.

The commission and Fisher-Price said the infant deaths came after the babies rolled over onto their stomachs or sides in the Rock 'n Play while unrestrained.

All of the babies who died were older than 3 months old.

"Fisher-Price warns consumers to stop using the product when infants can roll over, but the reported deaths show that some consumers are still using the product when infants are capable of rolling and without using the three point harness restraint," the commission said.

The commission suggests that once babies are able to roll over, which typically comes around the age of 3 months old, that they be moved to a crib or other safe environment where they can sleep on their backs.

No toys, stuffed animals, blankets or pillows should be in the crib with the child, according to recommendations provided by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The commission and the company took the extra step of warning the public Friday.

