When two bus riders got into an argument in Queens, another man stepped onto the bus and slashed one of the riders in the face, police say.

It happened on the Q3 bus last Wednesday, Oct. 3, at around 5:15 p.m. in St. Albans, police said. A 64-year-old man had gotten into an argument with a woman, and when the bus stopped in the area of Farmers and Merrick boulevards, another man boarded the bus and started the slashing the man in the head and face.

The attacker and the woman then got off the bus and ran away. EMS responded and took the victim to Jamaica Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police have not made an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.