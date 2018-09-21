What to Know An MTA bus crashed into a building in Brooklyn Friday morning

No passengers were on board the bus when the accident occurred, according to FDNY officials

The incident took place on St. Marks and Ralph Avenue; It remains unclear what caused the driver to crash into the building

An MTA bus crashed into an apartment building in Brooklyn Friday morning.

No passengers were on board the bus when the accident occurred around 10:12 a.m., according to FDNY officials.

Although FDNY sources first said that one minor injury was reported, FDNY Chief Patrick Sheridan elaborated that six individuals sustained minor injuries.

According to Amanda Kwan, spokeswoman for NYC Transit, the bus operator was taken to Kings County Hospital for trauma.

The B45 line bus was making a right turn when it struck the building, Kwan said.

According to Sheridan, when the bus turned, it made contact with a mailbox and a dump truck before hitting the building. The initial concern from officials on the scene was that a tenant may have been trapped by the bus, but the apartment involved in the direct impact was vacant at the time.

The incident took place on St. Marks and Ralph Avenue.

The extent of the structural damage is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.