It's not clear what prompted the attack

By Marc Santia

Published 3 hours ago

    What to Know

    • A man sprayed pepper spray on the back of an MTA bus Thursday, injuring two passengers and the driver, law enforcement sources say

    • About 20 passengers were on the B15 bus when the suspect sprayed the repellent near Blake Avenue and East 98th Street around 6 p.m.

    • Cops searched the area for the suspect after the attack but he remains on the loose Friday. Cops found a can of the spray at the scene

    Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly released pepper spray in the back of an MTA bus in Brooklyn during the evening rush Thursday, injuring two other passengers and the driver before running off the vehicle, law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation tell News 4. 

    About 20 passengers were on the B15 bus when the suspect sprayed the repellent near Blake Avenue and East 98th Street around 6 p.m., the sources say. Two of those passengers were taken to a hospital with watery eyes and breathing trouble, but they are expected to be OK, the sources said. 

    The bus driver suffered similar symptoms; he was also taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK. It's not clear what prompted the attack. 

    Cops searched the immediate area for the suspect after the attack but he remains on the loose Friday. Authorities found a can of the spray at the scene.

