A fire engulfed a charter bus Thursday morning on the Garden State Parkway, but all passengers managed to escape the inferno, authorities say.

The incident took place near Holmdel, New Jersey, at milepost 116.7, just south of the Keyport/Holmdel Road Overpass in the southbound lanes, according to the Garden State Parkway.

Video on social media shows tall flames and thick black smoke billowing from the vehicle. The fire has since been put out.

New Jersey State Police say the bus was occupied but everyone was safely removed.

There are delays on the local and express lanes of the Garden State Parkway.











