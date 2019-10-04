What to Know A water main break in Brooklyn apparently prompted the sidewalk to buckle and collapse Friday afternoon

The massive sidewalk collapse took place in the intersection of Howard and Putnam avenues in the Bushwick section

Allegedly, the water main break began just before 2 p.m. The size of the main rapture is unknown, but the collapsed sidewalk resulted in a gaping hole allegedly measuring about 15 feet wide.

It is unclear if there is any service disruptions in the area due to the main break or if anyone was injured in the sidewalk collapse.

Crews are on scene, as the intersection remains closed. It is not immediately known how long repairs will take.