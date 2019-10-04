Burst Water Main, Sidewalk Collapse Close Brooklyn Intersection - NBC New York
Burst Water Main, Sidewalk Collapse Close Brooklyn Intersection

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A water main break in Brooklyn apparently prompted the sidewalk to buckle and collapse Friday afternoon

    • The massive sidewalk collapse took place in the intersection of Howard and Putnam avenues in the Bushwick section

    A water main break in Brooklyn apparently prompted the sidewalk to buckle and collapse Friday afternoon -- closing an intersection just ahead of the afternoon rush.

    The massive sidewalk collapse took place in the intersection of Howard and Putnam avenues in the Bushwick section.

    Allegedly, the water main break began just before 2 p.m. The size of the main rapture is unknown, but the collapsed sidewalk resulted in a gaping hole allegedly measuring about 15 feet wide. 

    It is unclear if there is any service disruptions in the area due to the main break or if anyone was injured in the sidewalk collapse.

    Crews are on scene, as the intersection remains closed. It is not immediately known how long repairs will take.

