Burglars Steal $100K in Jewelry, Handbags From Shopping Mall Developer’s Bronx Mansion - NBC New York
Burglars Steal $100K in Jewelry, Handbags From Shopping Mall Developer’s Bronx Mansion

Police say suspects broke into the Bronx Mansion Saturday evening and got away with $100,000 in goods

Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    (Published 3 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • The burglars got away with jewelry and 30 handbags, the sources said

    • The home belongs to Dan Ghermezian, CEO of Triple Five Group which owns the Mall of America in Minnesota, according to sources

    Thousands of dollars of jewelry and handbags were stolen from the home of a shopping mall developer in the Bronx, the NYPD confirmed Sunday. 

    Police say suspects broke into the Bronx Mansion Saturday evening and got away with $100,000 in goods. This happened in the Riverdale neighborhood around Grosevnor Avenue and Iselin Avenue. 

    The thieves snuck into the home through a rear balcony door just after 5 p.m., according to law enforcement sources. The burglars got away with jewelry and 30 handbags, the sources said. 

    The home belongs to Dan Ghermezian, CEO of Triple Five Group which owns the Mall of America in Minnesota, according to sources. 

    Police have not said if anyone was home at the time of the burglary, but they did confirm that no one was injured. 

