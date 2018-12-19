Suspected Burglar Plunges to Death After Falling Off Roof: NYPD - NBC New York
Suspected Burglar Plunges to Death After Falling Off Roof: NYPD

Published Dec 19, 2018 at 2:30 AM | Updated at 2:36 AM EST on Dec 19, 2018

    What to Know

    • A suspected burglar fell off the roof of a Brooklyn building, plunging several stories to his death, police say

    • The 59-year-old man was on the roof of the Marlboro Houses on Avenue V in Gravesend Tuesday night when he fell to his death

    • The investigation is ongoing; the man’s identity has not released

    A man who police say may have been trying to burglarize a home in Brooklyn plunged to his death after they said he fell from the roof.

    The 59-year-old man was found unconscious on the ground of the Marlboro Houses on Avenue V in Gravesend at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, the NYPD said.

    Cops claim they went to the building for a burglary, but determined one had not taken place. Instead, they said the man, who they said is the possible suspect, was found on the ground below after he somehow lost his footing and fell.

    He was rushed to an area hospital, but it was there where he was pronounced dead. The medical examiner will determine his exact cause of death.

    Valeria Gonzalez

    The investigation is ongoing. The man’s identity has not released.

