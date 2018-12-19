What to Know A suspected burglar fell off the roof of a Brooklyn building, plunging several stories to his death, police say

A man who police say may have been trying to burglarize a home in Brooklyn plunged to his death after they said he fell from the roof.

The 59-year-old man was found unconscious on the ground of the Marlboro Houses on Avenue V in Gravesend at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, the NYPD said.

Cops claim they went to the building for a burglary, but determined one had not taken place. Instead, they said the man, who they said is the possible suspect, was found on the ground below after he somehow lost his footing and fell.

He was rushed to an area hospital, but it was there where he was pronounced dead. The medical examiner will determine his exact cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing. The man’s identity has not released.