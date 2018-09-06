Someone is breaking into homes through back doors in Queens, brazenly stealing cash and valuables while residents are sleeping, police say. (Published 46 minutes ago)

Someone is breaking into homes through back doors in Queens, brazenly stealing cash and valuables while residents are sleeping, police say.

The burglar gets into the homes through unlocked rear doors or windows in Ozone Park, often in the overnight or early morning hours, and steals cash. In one incident in July, he took $8,000 in cash from a kitchen drawer while a 49-year-old man was sleeping on the couch, according to police.

He's taken $400 from a wallet in one home, and $600 from a jar in another.

There have been five break-ins connected to the suspect, seen on video above: on July 22 in the area of 133rd Avenue and 84th Street; on Aug. 2 near 133rd Avenue and 83rd Street; on Aug. 18 near 79th Street and Pitkin Avenue; on Sept. 1 near 84th Street and 108th Ave.; and on Sept. 4 near 86th Street and Pitkin Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at nypdcrimestoppers.com.