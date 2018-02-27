Surveillance video shows a man in sweats with a yellow bike and a hooded sweatshirt walking up stairs outside a home. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018)

Authorities are looking for a man with a yellow bike who allegedly burglarized the home of four women in Queens by kicking a hole through the wall of a neighboring apartment.

Police say the suspect broke through the wall of one apartment in the building near Woodbine Street and Seneca Avenue Thursday around 9:15 a.m. Once inside, he allegedly stole the women's laptops and jewelry. No one was hurt.

Surveillance video shows the suspect in sweats with a yellow bike and a hooded sweatshirt walking up stairs outside a home.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call police.