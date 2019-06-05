Woman Takes Off Shoe, Attacks 70-Year-Old Man With It in NYC Burger King Fight: Cops - NBC New York
Woman Takes Off Shoe, Attacks 70-Year-Old Man With It in NYC Burger King Fight: Cops

Published 53 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    Authorities are looking for a woman in connection with a bizarre shoe attack at a Burger King in the Bronx last month. 

    Police say the woman got into an argument with a 70-year-old man at the fast-food restaurant on Boston Road around 2:30 p.m. on May 1. It's not clear what they were arguing about, but the situation escalated -- to the point where the woman allegedly took off one of her shoes and starting hitting the man with it. 

    The man was taken to a hospital with an eye injury. The woman ran off. 

    Police released a grainy surveillance image of the woman (above); anyone with information about her is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

