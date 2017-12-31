What to Know More subzero weather is in the forecast for the first week of the New Year after an Alberta clipper brought snow Saturday

Wind chills are forecast to be well below zero in Times Square on New Year's Eve

The dangerously cold weather is set to continue into the second week of the New Year

Better bundle up to ring in this new year.

The region is set to have one of the coldest New Years Eve's on record with a forecast of at 11 degrees at the ball drop in Times Square and a wind chill below zero.

The teeth-chattering forecast didn't put off some party-goers who planned to ring in the New Year in Times Square. Iyann Holley said she was going to be one of the hundreds of thousands of people watching the ball drop.

"I love the cold. I'm a December baby," Holley said.

Across the tri-state, overnight temperatures will drop into the single digits above zero to slightly below zero Sunday night. Wind chills late Sunday and into Monday will run as low as 10 to 20 degrees below zero for much of the area and struggle to get much above zero on Monday.

A wind chill advisory was issued for inland parts of northeastern New Jersey, the lower Hudson Valley and southern Connecticut from 10 p.m. Sunday until 10 a.m. Monday. The National Weather Service warned of wind chills as low as 10 below zero to 20 below zero.

An infographic from the National Weather Service shared to help people bundle up as bitter cold arctic air is expected to move into the region all week, making temperatures plummet to potentially dangerous levels.

Photo credit: National Weather Service via AP

The following week remains frigid, with only Wednesday feeling less harsh at with a high in the low 30s.

You'll have to wait until the second week in January to feel milder temperatures.

About 1 to 3 inches of snow fell throughout the tri-state Saturday, with parts of Long Island seeing the highest accumulations, Storm Team 4 says. In Babylon, 2.5 inches was recorded, while over in Howell Township, New Jersey, 2.8 inches was measured.

In Bedford, New York, a 40-year-old man and his 3-year-old son were killed when a box truck, whose driver was unable to stop because of icy road conditions, plowed into their vehicle in a six-vehicle, chain-reaction crash, police said. The man's 40-year-old wife survived the crash and was taken to Westchester Medical Center for minor injuries.

In Manhattan, an FDNY paramedic is being called a hero after he saved a man from the Hudson River. And in New Jersey, firefighters rescued a dog from a freezing lake.

At a public housing building on East 141st Street in the Bronx, residents said they had been without heat for more than a week. In a statement, NYCHA said, "Our residents deserve safe, warm homes in the winter and our staff is working diligently to repair outages as quickly as possible."



