A bullet shattered the rear window of an Uber driver’s car as he was transporting a passenger in Brooklyn, law enforcement sources said.

The driver and his passenger were traveling south on Nostrand Avenue in Crown Heights when they heard around six gunshots as they crossed St. John’s Place, according to law enforcement sources.

As the two ducked at the sound, they heard the rear window break, sources said.