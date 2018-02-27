Building Super Busted Using Ladder to Watch Girl Through 2nd-Floor Window, Police Say - NBC New York
Building Super Busted Using Ladder to Watch Girl Through 2nd-Floor Window, Police Say

Cops initially got the call about the "peeping tom" on Fort Lee's Teresa Drive on Valentine's Day

    A 53-year-old married building superintendent in New Jersey has been arrested for allegedly using a ladder to peer through the second-floor window of a girl, a tenant, as she was getting dressed, authorities say. 

    Cops initially got the call about the "peeping tom" on Fort Lee's Teresa Drive on Valentine's Day. The victim, a minor, told cops Luis DeJesus was looking in her window as she put on her clothes. At the time, cops say DeJesus was the superintendent of the building. It's not clear if he remains the superintendent. 

    He was arrested after an investigation on charges of invasion of privacy and peering into windows, both fourth-degree crimes. DeJesus was released from custody and is due back in court Friday.

    Attorney information for him wasn't immediately available.

