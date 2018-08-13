Firefighters are battling a massive fire at a building in Frenchtown, New Jersey. SkyForce10 was over the scene.

Firefighters are battling a massive fire in Frenchtown, New Jersey.

The 3-alarm fire began late Monday night at a building on Bridge Street. Witnesses said the fire started after a tractor-trailer struck the building though that has not yet been confirmed by officials.

Officials also have not yet confirmed whether anyone was injured during the fire.

Video and pictures from the scene show huge flames shooting into the night sky as firefighters frantically work to douse the fire.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.



Dramatic Images: Massive Building Fire in Frenchtown, NJ