A massive building fire near the tracks in Newark has caused Amtrak and New Jersey Transit to briefly suspend trains on Saturday.

Flames were leaping out of windows of the building on Garden Street and New Jersey Railroad Avenue.

The building was vacant and there were no reported injuries, Newark police said.

Amtrak said it was holding trains in both directions in Newark due to the fire. Service has since resumed.

New Jersey Transit briefly suspended trains in both directions, then said passengers should anticipate delays of up to 60 minutes. Buses, private carriers and PATH trains were cross-honoring.

