Building Condemned After Yonkers Deli Fire

A fire broke out Saturday morning at a building with a deli and apartments in Yonkers, officials said.

The building was so badly damaged that it was condemned and three residents living above it will have to relocate, firefighters said.



The blaze broke out around 6:30 a.m. on Herriot Street, according to Deputy Chief Keven Ford of the Yonkers Fire Department.

It took about a half hour to get the fire under control, he said.

Residents of the apartments on the second and third floors were rescued without injury, Ford said. One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

Firefighters believed the blaze was caused by faulty wiring in the walls of one of the apartments, he said.

The building was condemned due to extensive damage, Ford said. Electricity and gas service had to be cut off to the building.



