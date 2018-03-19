Bugapalooza! Culinary Bug Event Coming to Times Square

What to Know The NY Adventure Club and Brooklyn Bugs will host their first Bugapalooza! where critters will take center stage in different dishes

Some of the dishes that will be available are Grilled Cheese and Cricket Bites, as well as Chapulines (grasshopper) Popcorn

The event, which will take place March 31 in Ripley’s Believe It or Not! in Times Square, looks to change people’s perception of bugs

Are you an adventurous eater? Would you be interested in a grilled cheese sandwich with a bit of crickets? If so, a culinary bug event may be the place for you.

The New York Adventure Club and Brooklyn Bugs will host their first Bugapalooza! where critters will take center stage in the different dishes that will be prepared.

It makes sense that these two organizations are joining forces to present this event since The New York Adventure Club provides unique opportunities and activities in town and Brooklyn Bugs is a group that raises awareness of edible insects.

The event, which will take place March 31 in Ripley’s Believe It or Not! in Times Square, looks to change people’s perception of bugs and how they are used in food.

The culinary event is scheduled for when the doors close to the general public. It will feature “The Little Critters” package — a six expertly-crafted bug dishes paired with well-known comfort food like Grilled Cheese and Cricket Bites, as well as Chapulines (grasshopper) Popcorn. Anyone interested can upgrade to the “King Scorpion” tier and have four additional higher-end bug bites.

The event also features an opportunity to watch the chef cook and prepare the insect cuisine and access to the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum.

Tickets are $29 to $69.