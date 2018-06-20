 Your Guide to This Summer's Free Movie Mondays in Bryant Park - NBC New York
By Shoshana Stahl

9 PHOTOS

2 hours ago

Bryant Park is offering free movies every Monday night through the end of August. That's right, free movies. Movies start after sunset but get there early to reserve your spot on the grass. Here's a list of all the films you can see this summer:
